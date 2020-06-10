Sixteen years ago, Franklin author Tom Collins began writing the first of his six mystery novels while recovering from colon cancer.
He put the final touches on the most recent during a pandemic.
Creativity, it seems, can come from the unlikeliest situations
“As I was recovering from [cancer], my daughter was involved in physical therapy and became my personal trainer,” said Collins, 79, who retired from the information technology industry in 2004 and began writing. “As I tried to rebuild my strength, she kept telling me stories of things that occurred in the fitness world. That gave me the idea for my first book.”
That idea led to the Mark Rollins Adventure series that takes place in Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood and throughout Middle Tennessee. The first book, published in 2008, is titled Mark Rollins’ New Career and The Women’s Health Club. Rollins, a retired technology entrepreneur, is an investigator of various crimes and the founder and owner of an exclusive fitness center in Nashville.
The stories Collins heard from his daughter obviously paid off.
“As I writer, you write what you know about,” Collins explained. “Of course, I know the technology business and I know the Middle Tennessee area, so that fuels my stories.”
Collins was winding down his sixth mystery novel, Beyond Visual Range, when the coronavirus outbreak took hold in Williamson County. He completed the book while sheltering in place in his Franklin home.
“Most of the finishing and editing process was done while I was sheltered at home,” Collins said. “So that was helpful.”
His sixth novel is basically set in Nashville as well as in Florida, but it’s different from the previous five in that much of it takes place in outer space. A brief description of the book is below:
Two women drone pilots battle in outer space to defend their country. One is a former fighter pilot who, after a crash, now flies from a wheelchair. This dynamic female drone crew from Nashville, Tennessee, now based in Florida, is drafted to defend the United States from a rogue military element threatening to use force to overthrow the government.
Their weapons are twenty-foot tungsten rods. A single rod dropped from orbit would strike Earth at ten times the speed of sound with the impact of a nuclear weapon. As weapons are readied, our heroines find they are Beyond Visual Range.
Collins’ other mysteries are Mark Rollins and the Rainmaker, Mark Collins and the Puppeteer, The Claret Murders (set during the 2010 Nashville flood) and Diversion. He has also written a nonfiction book titled The Language of Excellence.
Collins is one of the pioneer entrepreneurs of the information technology industry. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the ALM publication Law Technology News for his contribution to the use of technology in the legal services community.
As for his next book in the Mark Rollins series, Collins said he hasn’t come up with a solid idea yet, but he believes the pandemic and the recent unrest across the nation could certainly serve as a backdrop.
“I have not started the process for the next book yet, but I have to think that some of this has to find its way into the book,” he said. “If it’s not directly involved, there will have to be some references to it in some way. It’s tragic what’s going on now in our country, but it’s fodder.”
Collins’ books can be found at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple Books and on his website.
