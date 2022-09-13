Franklin-based investment bank Brentwood Capital Advisors has named Dan Buerlein managing director.
Beuerlein comes to the health care-focused BCA after holding chief development officer positions at health care providers including Agape Care Group and BlueSprig. He has also worked at Vivere Health, Springstone and Symbion.
Beuerlein is also a board member at Autism Tennessee.
At BCA, he will provide strategic advice and M&A advisory services to businesses in the autism, women’s health, outpatient surgical and physician practice sectors.
"We are so proud to have Dan join our team," said BCA partner L.A. Galyon. "Dan's experience, reputation and track record of success perfectly fit our culture and strategic initiatives."
BCA was founded in 1999. Earlier this year, the firm represented Nashville-based health information services company MediCopy in its sale to MRO Corp.
