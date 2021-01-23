The Franklin Admirals boys basketball team (16-2, 9-1) held off a comeback from the Ravenwood Raptors (11-7, 7-3) at the buzzer 69-68 to preserve first place in the district.
“Franklin is a good team,” said Ravenwood head coach Patrick Whitlock. “You can not come out and just play 16 minutes of basketball and expect to win. In the first half, we were not as engaged or focused as we needed to be. I was proud of our effort in the second half.”
“This is another tight matchup between two pretty good teams,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “The last three times we have played each other, it has been a one point game at the buzzer. This time we came out with the W. You have to give Coach Whitlock and Ravenwood credit for really coming out and battling tonight.”
Franklin collected an early lead in the first quarter with the sharp shooting of seniors Reed Kemp and Matt Thurman from 3-point range to lead 23-14.
In the second quarter, Kemp and Taylor Spierto came up huge with jumpers and layups to stretch the Admirals lead 37-29 at halftime.
Ravenwood cut Franklin’s lead to 3 in the third quarter with behind the arc shots from senior Nick Dang and junior Andrew Lamuno. The trifecta of Kemp and seniors Thurman and Aidan Smylie contributed to the 3-point shootout to give the Admirals a 55-52 advantage.
Ravenwood stayed in the game with jumpers and long-range shots from Dang and junior Noah Clifford to keep momentum alive, but Kemp and Thurman answered the call to hold on to a lead early in the fourth quarter.
Deciding the game came down to each team’s final possession. Kemp hit a floater in the lane with 17 seconds remaining in the contest.
Ravenwood had two chances to force up a shot at the buzzer through Franklin’s stout defense, but the Admirals would not be denied as they held on to win 69-68.
Franklin’s Kemp put up an amazing effort, totaling 33 points in the game. He had help from Thurman (20 points) and Smylie (12 points) to lead the Admirals in scoring.
“These guys have been big for us all year long,” said Coach Tigert. “They continued to make plays tonight. Reed had the big basket at the end of the game and had the guts to take the shot. I also can’t forget about Connor Beavon and Taylor Spierto, who is a glue guy.”
Ravenwood’s leading scorers were Dang with 21 points, Clifford with 12 points and junior Matt Williams with 10 points.
“They are good players and took what was there,” said Coach Whitlock. “We have been a balanced team all year and have had a lot of guys score. Dang is a warrior and one of the better guards in the league. He stepped up big for us tonight.”
Ravenwood will face Dickson County next Tuesday on the road.
“We have to get over this loss quickly,” said Coach Whitlock. “It is not an easy place to play. They will be excited to play us and looking for an opportunity to knock us off. I am looking for us to respond.”
Franklin will play Mount Juliet at home Saturday afternoon.
“We hope to continue to get better everyday,” said Coach Tigert. “Whether it is a practice or game, we want to keep moving in the right direction, and that way, we will operate at full speed come tournament time.”
