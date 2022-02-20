The Franklin Admirals boys basketball team (24-7) claimed the District 11 4A title with a 48-44 win over Hillsboro (9-8) Saturday night at Brentwood High School.
“It is fun to win championships,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “You don’t always get to play in these type of atmospheres. It is a nice tune-up for the region tournament.”
“It feels great to do it back-to-back,” said Franklin senior Noah Magee. “Last year’s team was amazing. To be able to get to the same standard they were feels really good. Getting the number one seed for the region was super important.”
“It means a whole lot,” said Franklin senior Tom Fortner. “We have people that have not really started before, so it is just a joy to come out and do well behind all the seniors we lost.”
In the first quarter, Franklin grabbed the early lead 13-8 with buckets by Magee, Fortner, sophomore Davis Long and sophomore Sam Medalie.
The Admirals extended their lead at the break with 3-pointers and layups by Fortner, Magee, Long and junior Jack Medalie to go on top 26-18.
In the third quarter, Franklin stretched their advantage to 40-30 with points in the paint and from downtown by Fortner, Magee, Long and Medalie.
Hillsboro fought back in the fourth quarter with consistent shots made by junior Caden Herron, freshman Tyren Fisher, junior Trey Johnson, freshman Cortez Graham and sophomore Arnez Anderson. However, the Admirals held on in the final minute of play to win the contest 48-44.
Hillsboro’s point leaders were Herron with 19 and Fisher and Graham with seven points each.
Franklin had two players in double figures: Magee with 19 points and Fortner with 12 points.
“Tom does it by going and rebounding the basketball,” said Coach Tigert. “Noah does it by knocking down 3s and free throws. They did a job of attacking as well. Tom has been huge for us on the offensive glass with those put-backs.”
“They were playing super aggressive, so we used that to our advantage,” said Magee. “Tom got some dump offs and offensive boards to finish it. I found a few openings at the three point line to hit a three or two. We just played our game and it worked tonight.”
“Their defense is long and quick,” said Fortner. “We had to slow it down, so we could enter the ball into the post and turn and face. We just had to play smart.”
Fortner won the District tournament MVP honors.
“It was a complete surprise,” said Fortner. “I am just happy to be recognized.”
Hillsboro will host Independence at Summit High School in the region tournament on Feb. 26.
Franklin will host Summit at Summit High School in region tournament play Feb. 26.
“Hopefully we will be locked in and rebound the basketball,” said Coach Tigert. “We want to defend and take the best shot available.”
