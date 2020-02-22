The defending district champions earned a shot to repeat under the unlikeliest of circumstances.
A strong second half surge propelled the Franklin Rebels to the District 11-AAA finals, taking out the top-seeded Brentwood Bruins in a 58-46 win Saturday afternoon at Independence High School.
Juniors Reed Kemp and Connor Beavon combined for 23 second-half points to anchor the Rebels’ rally and return to the promise land.
“It was a very strong performance tonight,” Franklin head coach Jason Tigert told Home Page and other reporters during the post-game press conference. “I won’t say it was a strong four quarters, but the way they played down the stretch and especially the fourth quarter was among their best ball. And let’s face it, any win in the playoffs is a good win.”
Franklin was well-prepared for their long-time rival on the court, although an administrative error put them in an early hole before the opening well.
Brentwood’s John Windley sank a pair of free throws at the start of the game, as the Rebels were assessed with a technical foul for their official lineup not being order within the prescribed pre-game deadline.
It was about all that went wrong for Franklin, who held pace with the Bruins for the first half before storming ahead.
The first 16 minutes of the game required a lot of patience both ways. Clean looks at the basket were few and far between, with Aiden Smylie serving as the early anchor for the Rebels offense.
The rangy two-guard scored seven of Franklin’s first 10 points, while senior forward Evan Drennan (15 points) led a balanced attack for Brentwood who enjoyed a 12-10 lead after one.
Things quickly unraveled from there for the regular season champs.
A 3-pointer by Masen Redner (9 points) gave Brentwood a 17-12 lead, its largest since scoring the game’s first 6 points. The sequence was immediately responded by Kemp, the regular season District 11-AAA MVP who drained a three to ignite a 10-1 run before back-to-back baskets by Aaron Walton (4 points) knotted things up 22-22 at the half.
“We were playing our brand of basketball but we just wasted too many opportunities,” admitted Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “Credit to Franklin, they played a heck of a ball game and took advantage of the opportunities we gave them.”
Franklin hit the ground running to start the second half, riding a 7-3 run to reach a point where they would never again trail. Timely putbacks by Drennan—who had nine in the third quarter—kept the Bruins in the game, scoring five as part of a 7-2 run by Brentwood to tie the game before a three by Beavon put the Rebels up for good.
Kemp and Beavon combined for 7 points within the first five possessions of the fourth quarter to extend Franklin’s lead to eight. Griffin Burke (7 points, one steal) connected from behind the arc to bring Brentwood within five, the closest the Bruins would come to turning the tide.
Kemp immediately responded to spark a game-closing 11-3 run to hand the top-seeded Bruins its most lopsided district loss of the year.
Franklin lost both of its regular season games to Brentwood in 2020, although Saturday’s playoff win was reminiscent of the brilliant season enjoyed by the Rebels just one year ago.
“We had a stacked team last year, so we were expected to beat them and everyone else,” Kemp said of the Franklin Rebels squad which claimed the regular season, district, regional and sectional title in advancing to the state tournament for the first time in 30 years. “This year, we’ve had to work a lot harder to earn our wins.”
They’ve earned it at the right time, with the upset win placing them in the District 11-AAA finals versus the Dickson County Cougars, who pulled off an upset of their own with a 47-38 win over #2 seed Summit Spartans.
“I was very pleased,” said Tigert, who coached the Cougars a year ago before filling the vacancy at Franklin at the start of the 2019-20 season. “It’s something we’ve emphasized, finishing strong and closing out games. The guys really responded tonight and did really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.