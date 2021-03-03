A strong surge in the second half carried the Franklin Admirals (28-2) to victory over the Brentwood Bruins (19-6) Tuesday night at home in the Region 6 AAA semifinal, 69-53.
“It is an elimination game against a really quality team that is well coached,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “We are just happy to continue to play basketball and advance to a region championship.”
“Give Franklin and Coach Tigert a lot of credit,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “They are a tremendous team. I am proud of the young men that have represented Brentwood this season. I am blessed to have the opportunity to coach them. This is not how we wanted to end the season tonight.”
In the first quarter, Franklin came out strong with jumpers and 3-pointers from seniors Matt Thurman, Aidan Smylie and Reed Kemp to take the frame 13-9.
Brentwood stormed back in the second quarter on a 10-3 run with 3-pointers by senior John Windley, junior Jake Brock and senior Griffin Burke to tie the game at halftime at 25.
Franklin answered the Bruins run in the third quarter with layups and long-range shots by Thurman, senior Taylor Spierto, Kemp and Smylie to regain the lead, 47-37.
Continuing the offensive clinic in the fourth quarter, Franklin executed behind the arc shots and baskets in the paint by Thurman, senior Connor Beavon, Spierto and Kemp to seal the victory, 69-53.
The Admirals defense held Brentwood to 53 points in the contest.
“We made some adjustments in the second half that we thought worked well,” said Coach Tigert. “The big key for us was rebounding the basketball tonight. I believe Brentwood outrebounded us in the last contest, so we were very excited to win that category tonight.”
Brentwood’s leading scorers were Brock with 18 points, Burke with 15 and Windley with 13.
“All these guys have worked hard and put time in,” said Coach Shirley. “They have been a huge part of our success.”
Franklin’s point leaders were Kemp with 20, Thurman with 14, Spierto with 13 and Beavon with 11.
“They continued to do a good job sharing the basketball,” said Coach Tigert. “Connor (Beavon) buried one early and hit some big 3s inside-out, which is his game. Reed (Kemp) can score in all kinds of different ways as can Matt (Thurman). Taylor (Spierto) just does all those dirty work plays and plays very physical. He did a good job finishing around the basket, made a three, and hit some free throws.”
With this loss, Brentwood’s season is completed.
“The five seniors on our team are great young men,” said Coach Shirley. “I am proud of how they handled themselves on and off the court. They have won a lot of games and put their mark on Brentwood basketball. It will be different without them there because they have been a huge part of our success.”
Franklin will move on to the region final and host Cane Ridge Thursday night.
“We played them last year, so there is some level of familiarity,” said Coach Tigert. “Ultimately, we want to come out and share the basketball and compete. The most important thing is control what you can control, which is always effort and communication.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.