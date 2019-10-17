The Franklin High School boys golf team has made Rebels history.
They brought back the school's first state title in the TSSAA's Division I Large Class Boys' Championship Wednesday at WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester, Tenn.
The team had a cumulative score of 601 and were +26 above par.
Franklin's Jackson Wilcox tied for fourth overall in the individual standings with an E, and John Morris, Jr., placed sixth with a +1 mark.
Eli Cleveland came in 22nd overall with a +12 and Cooper Wilcox tied for 23rd with +13.
For other Williamson County competitors on the boys side in Division I, Brentwood's William Griggs tied for tenth with a +4, and Ravenwood's Michael Hake tied for 15th with a +9.
For the Franklin girls team, they walked away with a fourth-place finish and a total score of 313 and a +25.
The Lady Rebels' Isabella Griggs shot +11 for a 14th place finish, while Sophia Dipaolo finished 17th with a +14. Mary Sheffield Akers was tied for 38th with a +48.
Ravenwood's Shelly Jang tied for third overall as an individual competitor with a +3, and Brentwood's Gigi Powers tied for 20th with a +23.
Independence's Taylor Qualls was 24th with a +29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.