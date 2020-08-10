On Saturday, Williamson County became the newest destination for one of Nashville’s favorite (and most mocked) tourist attractions, party buses.
Numerous photos were posted on social media showing several buses including the Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Nashville party bus and a sky blue party bus called “Rowdy Rona” full of tourists cruising around Franklin, which drew scrutiny from the public and local government agencies.
Franklin City Manager Eric Stuckey spoke about the incident during his weekly address on YouTube, adding that the Franklin Police Department issued citations against the mobile commercial businesses.
“We learned about that late morning early afternoon on Saturday and our police worked on getting some citations written and getting with some people because they violated some city ordinances related to alcohol consumption on public streets and amplification at the magnitude that they were doing it,” Stuckey said. “So that actually shut down pretty quickly and by 5 o’clock they had shut down operations.”
An FPD spokesperson said in an email that one noise ordinance violation citation was issued and warnings were issued for open containers. FPD also received a complaint about a woman who was allegedly flashing on one of the buses, but police were unable to verify this or issue any citations for incident exposure.
The buses also made their way to Brentwood on Saturday, with Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey confirming that at least one bus was spotted briefly on Moores Lane, but no citations were issued.
The City of Brentwood issued a statement about the buses on Twitter and vowed to enforce all city laws and ordinances.
"We are aware of open air party buses, that normally operate in Nashville, showing up in the Cool Springs area Saturday night. @BTNPD will enforce all applicable state law and local ordinance requirements that apply to these operations," the tweet reads.
In 2019 the Brentwood City Commission moved to ban commercial scooters from the city, another mode of transportation that's popular in downtown Nashville and has been the subject of scrutiny around sidewalk congestion and public safety.
As part of Nashville's response to businesses and individuals who have not complied the city issued a public health order banning the "transportainment" vehicles, and on Aug. 1 two operators were cited for continuing to operate in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.