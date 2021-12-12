The Franklin Fire Department hosted a graduation and badge pinning ceremony on Wednesday afternoon for firefighters from both FFD and Brentwood Fire and Rescue who recently completed their Firefighter Training Academy.
According to an FFD news release, the ceremony took place at FFD's Eastern Flank Event Facility, marking the end of 19 weeks of training.
This was a culmination of 19 weeks of training for recruits from both the Franklin Fire Department and Brentwood Fire & Rescue.
The new firefighters include Erik Armes, Ryan Helgren, Chris Revell and Jesse Wilson from BFR and Yasir Alsaadiy and Tyler Pratt from FFD, as well as FFD firefighter Aaron Blalock who was hired in August.
The Franklin Fire Department’s 2021 in-house training staff, which routinely trains firefighters from other Middle Tennessee departments, included Battalion Chiefs Ben Marler and Michael Pardue, Captains David Kolak and Greg Wild, and Lieutenant Jeremy Martin.
"Their efforts were heavily supported by other fire department personnel who served as instructors throughout the academy," the news release reads.
