As Independence Day approaches, the City of Franklin and the City of Brentwood are reminding residents that consumer fireworks are illegal in both jurisdictions, but residents still have the opportunity to see professional firework displays.
Residents who ignite fireworks, including sparklers, inside of either city could be fined, and the Franklin Fire Department is hoping that residents will look to two instances over the past year to see the dangers of consumer fireworks.
On July 4, 2020, and New Years Eve 2020, two houses caught fire due to consumer fireworks, and according to FFD, both incidents saw residents douse the used fireworks with water before throwing them away in trash cans where the fireworks reignited and set their trashcans and homes ablaze.
No one was injured in either incident, but that’s not always the case.
The National Fire Protection Association reported that in 2018 an estimated 19,500 fires were caused by fireworks in the United States, which resulted in five deaths, 46 injuries and $105 million in direct property damage.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission also estimates that 9,100 consumer fireworks-related injuries were seen in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2018, with 44% of firework-related injuries being burns that were seen in the month around July 4.
“Fireworks are responsible for thousands of fires and injuries each year,” Franklin Fire Department Fire Marshal Andy King said in a news release. “In addition to causing house fires, they cause devastating burns, other injuries, and even deaths. Even sparklers burn hot enough to cause third-degree burns.”
Franklin will hold their free Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm with fireworks set to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Brentwood will hold their free Red, White and Boom celebration as part of their 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park.
That celebration will feature Tim Akers and the Smoking Section, a 15-piece plus band, with music set to start at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. and a post-show performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.