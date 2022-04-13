Since last fall, some 40 performing arts students at Franklin Classical School have been preparing for the monumental task of presenting Les Miserables, one of history’s most popular musicals.
They’ve been rehearsing, of course. They’ve gotten to know their characters by heart, and they’ve become fully aware of the musical’s theme. And one cast member, junior Miles Minard, even led a fundraising effort that has allowed the school to afford the use of the Williamson County Performing Arts Center for the show’s four presentations April 21-23.
As she has worked with her students and watched as their stage lives have evolved over the past several months, Melissa Austin couldn’t be prouder. She has been head of Franklin Classical’s theater department for six years, and knows how presenting a show like Les Miz is no small feat.
The musical is an adaptation of Victor Hugo's 1862 novel.
“Six years ago we couldn’t have done this because we just didn’t have the number of theater students and the number of singers,” said Austin, who is directing the student version of the musical. “You have to have singers to do this show. The fact that we actually have the cast to do this now, in a school with only about 200 kids, is pretty amazing.”
Though this is Austin’s first time to direct Les Miserables at any level, she is quite familiar with the show. She played the leading role of Cosette on Broadway for nearly two years in the early 1990s. Before taking on the part, Austin was in the ensemble and understudied Cosette as well as Eponine.
‘My hope was to end up on Broadway’
Austin discovered Les Miz during her senior year at Belmont University. A production of the musical made a stop in Nashville for several shows, and the show’s director held an open audition in hopes of discovering new talent. Austin made an obvious impression with her audition, as she was invited to join the cast within a couple of weeks. She spent five months with a touring production of Les Miz before settling in New York.
“My hope was to end up on Broadway, but I didn’t know I was going to do it that way, like I was lifted up and taken,” Austin explained. “I thought I’d have to pound the pavement a little bit more.”
Austin grew up in Nashville and graduated from Overton High School before attending Belmont, but she has deep roots in Williamson County. Her grandparents Thomas Ross and Willie May Poteete lived in the Arrington community. Austin would perform and sing for them and other family members and friends when she was 7 years old, and was introduced to the world of theater in high school.
Student enthusiasm is evident
She sees in her Franklin Classical students the same enthusiasm for the stage as she demonstrated at their age.
“I’m proud of these students,” Austin said. “This has really raised the bar for them and has challenged them in every way, and just the fact that they’re rising to the occasion and handling such an epic show is great.”
Miles, who worked the phone while he was home sick one day to help raise $8,000, plays Thenardier (the innkeeper) and understudies Jean Valjean. He can’t hold back the excitement he has for the musical.
“The whole thing is sung through,” Miles said. “It’s kind of like an opera. There are so many layers to this one. I like that there are so many side stories within this one big story, and it’s the story of redemption. There are so many characters that represent so much.”
Andrew Brittain, a ninth grader, plays a revolutionary named Grantaire and several other ensemble parts, and he understudies Marius and Thenardier. His older brother, senior William Brittain, is cast as Jean Valjean
“That means, if something prevents William from playing Jean Valjean, Miles goes on for him and Andrew goes on for Thenardier,” Austin said. “Understudies rehearse regularly and will be ready to step in if needed.”
While directing Les Miserables for the first time has had its share of challenges for Austin, she said the rewards have been many.
“What I enjoy is, I’ve been with these students as their music teacher and some as their theater teacher, and I’m just really close to them,” she said. “It’s really special to take something that means so much to me and to hear their voices singing these songs. It’s cathartic.
“It’s so special to get to share this with kids that I really love and adore.”

'Les Miserables' synopsis
Jean Valjean, known as prisoner 24601, escapes parole and is hunted for decades by the self-righteous Inspector Javert as he strives to keep his promise to the ill-fated Fantine that he will care for her daughter, Cosette. A love triangle occurs between Cosette, a young revolutionary named Marius, and a street urchin named Eponine.
In the throws of Revolution, Valjean is forced to make a series of difficult decisions that will come to reflect the love and grace that were shown to him through a priest in his younger years. The theme of redemption prevails as the souls of the redeemed sing “Tomorrow Comes.”
