Cindy Franklin is a pharmacist by trade, but a library enthusiast through and through. She’s also the new President of The Friends of the Library.
Her first day as president was last Friday and she’s already dived head first into the inner workings and responsibilities that come along with the role. From organizing fundraising to working on infrastructure, Franklin is going to stay busy.
Franklin was born and raised in Louisiana and moved to Brentwood with her husband, David, and two children, Spencer and Alexis, in 2001. Both children attended and graduated from Williamson County Schools. She said that in her time being involved with the school system through her children, she realized there was quite a bit of overlap between those who were involved with the school system and the library, herself included.
Before being the President of the Friends, Franklin was asked to be the president elect, and before that, she was fulfilling the position of Communications Chair for the John P. Holt Brentwood Library Board.
Previous to Franklin stepping into the role, Kathy Dooley-Smith was at the helm. When Dooley Smith’s time was done, she suggested Franklin take the position of president-elect, setting her up to then take the position of president.
“She has been just a force at the library and she has left big shoes to fill," Franklin said of Dooley-Smith, "but what’s nice is we have a seasoned board. The terms are two years in length and most of the board has stayed on coming into my term, which is great 'cause I’m going to need all the help that I can get.”
Franklin said that with Dooley-Smith’s guidance, the organization was able to grow from a small group to more than 500 members. The new leader says she looks forward to being able to provide more funding for the library and benefits to the community because of this growth.
One of the things that Franklin says she is planning to prioritize is working on the infrastructure of the organization so that they can maximize additional growth in the future. She plans to start looking at one, three and five-year plans soon as well.
Another plan that is already taking shape within the library—and will continue to evolve with Franklin’s guidance— is turning it into something more than just a place to rent out books, study and the like.
“The library now is changing from just a repository of books and knowledge into a true community center,” she said. “What we are striving to do is to make sure that we provide services and opportunities for gathering to all age groups and demographics.”
Franklin said that one of the first big pushes to continue transforming the library into a community hub is turning the reading room into the Friends Gathering Room. This space will lend itself to collaboration, creativity and community, and will contain the library’s Art Lending Library among other things.
Although her tasks are many, Franklin emphasized that everything is a team effort and that there are numerous members and volunteers who do the heavy lifting to accomplish the goals the organization has.
When speaking about the biggest reward of getting to be president, Franklin said, “Oh that’s easy. Getting to see the faces of people who are enjoying the library and the different programs. We had the summer reading kick off recently in June and seeing the faces of the children who were excited about what they were going to be reading, who were participating in all the activities, the families who were enjoying the food trucks… that is always the reminder of why we are there."
Coming up this weekend, July 8-10, is the quarterly book sale, which is the Friends’ main fundraising venture and one of the community’s favorite events. For more information or to become a member of the Friends of the Brentwood Library, click here.
