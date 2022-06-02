Fresh off earning a gold and three silver medals at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in April, Franklin Distillery has added more awards for its Southern Gin and Southern Vodka that were introduced last fall.
Franklin Distillery, co-founded in Franklin by Michael Stainbrook and Michael Ward, has recently been honored in the 2022 SIP Awards and the 2022 ASCOT Awards. Here are the specific awards received and the competitions:
- 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
- Silver: Southern Gin in the tasting competition
- Silver: Southern Gin in the packaging design competition
- Gold: Southern Vodka in the tasting competition
- Silver: Southern Vodka in the packaging design competition
- 2022 SIP Awards
- Double Gold: Southern Gin in the tasting competition
- Gold: Southern Gin in the packaging design competition
- Gold: Southern Vodka in the tasting competition
- Gold: Southern Vodka in the packaging design competition
- 2022 ASCOT Awards
- Platinum: Southern Gin in the tasting competition
- Gold: Southern Vodka in the tasting competition
“As one of the newest spirits brands in Tennessee, we are excited to be recognized among some of the best of the best,” Stainbrook said in a press release. “We were inspired to start this business by friendship, camaraderie and the sheer appreciation for a well-crafted cocktail.”
Franklin Distillery’s Southern Gin unifies 14 carefully chosen botanicals that are representative of the region, including juniper, watermelon rind, pecan, milk thistle seed and hickory. It is brought to proof using pure Tennessee water naturally filtered through limestone. This method defined the brand’s gin and was drawn upon again for its Southern Vodka.
For more information or to locate places where Franklin Distillery brands are sold, visit franklindistillery.com.
