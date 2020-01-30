The family of a Franklin man who has been missing since December is offering a $2,500 reward for information that helps find him, according to a release from the Franklin Police Department.
Family members say that 35-year-old Gerardo Hernandez left his Franklin home on Dec. 15. His vehicle is accounted for, but Hernandez has not been seen or heard from since.
Hernandez does not suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia, but may abuse drugs, according to the family. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
