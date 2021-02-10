With temperatures expected to drop below freezing in the coming days, Franklin Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Curt Edelmann is reminding building owners and managers to take action to protect their fire sprinkler systems from freezing with these important tips:
Residential and commercial buildings
- Make sure all areas with fire sprinklers are heated to at least 40 degrees. Note: This does not mean that the whole attic needs to be 40 degrees, but the area under the insulation needs to be 40 degrees.
- In extremely cold weather, consider keeping thermostats set to daytime temperatures overnight to provide extra heat to concealed areas.
- Check insulation to make sure it has not been moved or shifted and is properly covering pipe.
- Seal any openings that might be a source of drafts.
Commercial buildings
- If you have a heat-tracing system (Edelmann describes this as “an electric blanket for pipes”), make sure it is operating properly.
- Keep garage/overhead doors closed. A local auto repair shop learned this lesson the hard way, according to Edelmann.
- For dry sprinkler systems, ensure all drains have been drained, and have no standing water in them.
- For dry sprinkler systems, make sure the compressor is functioning properly. If it’s not, water can leak into the pipes and freeze.
- For commercial fire sprinkler systems, the fire code requires annual inspection, testing and maintenance by licensed fire sprinkler contractor.
If you’re unsure how to do any of these things, contact your fire sprinkler contractor for assistance, or contact the Franklin Fire Department at (615)791-3270 and ask to speak with a fire inspector.
