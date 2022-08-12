Franklin Fire Department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy will return next month after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the eight-week course, which began in 2007, aims to allow citizens to “experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter.”
The 2022 program will kick off on September 1, and will include several hands-on trainings including firefighting turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), vehicle extrication, CPR, search and rescue, hose operations, aerial apparatus operations, live firefighting and more.
The free program is open to people 21 years old or older who live or work in Franklin.
Participants must commit to attending at least seven of the eight classes, which will meet on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. at the Franklin Fire Training Center located at 419 Century Court.
A complimentary dinner will also be provided from 5:30-6 p.m.
Prospective attendees can apply for the program here or call or email FFD Captain David Kolak with questions at (615) 791-3270 or [email protected].
