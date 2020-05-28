The City of Franklin has decided to cancel its Fourth of July events, according to a release from the city.
“It was a very difficult decision to cancel our Fourth of July events,” stated City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “However, with the current guidelines for physical distancing and large gatherings, we feel canceling is the best decision to make at this time.”
Franklin’s Fourth of July events include “Franklin on the Fourth”, a daylong festival on the Square coordinated by the Franklin Lions Club as well as the Franklin Fireworks, an evening concert at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm followed by the City’s fireworks display.
The release says the events normally draw more than 10,000 attendees, making it difficult to practice social distancing protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.
