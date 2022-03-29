After three seasons, Franklin High School girls basketball coach Jay Johnson will be moving on from the role.
Johnson announced Tuesday that he will be resigning as head coach, though he will still stay with the school as its athletic director.
“It was a tough decision," Johnson said in a statement. "The girls on the team made the decision tougher. They were a great group to coach and it was really hard to step away from them.”
He went 34-50 in three years as the Lady Admirals coach, with his final year being his best season with a 17-10 record.
The school will now look to fill the role, with it being the second opening in the county after Ron Brock's departure from Page last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.