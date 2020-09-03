The Franklin Lady Admirals soccer team (4-0-1) powered past the Brentwood Lady Bruins (0-2-1) in regulation Thursday night on the road 6-4.
“We did not play very well tonight,” said Franklin head coach Mike Burgoyne. “Defensively I thought we struggled a bit at times. Every time we thought we would take control of the game, Brentwood battled back.”
“We have gone through some adversity this week,” said Brentwood head coach Maggie McLauglin. “We got quite a few players out right now, but our girls stepped up. We blended our teams together and they unified. That game could have gone either way tonight.”
“We did a good job moving the ball around,” said Franklin sophomore Margaret DeFranco. “Our finesse was not the best, but we managed to push through it.”
The Lady Admirals got the scoring started with a goal by senior Brenna Swiger that got past the keeper to take an early 1-0 lead.
Exactly seven minutes into the first half, Franklin junior Megan Wroblewski delivered a goal in the box to stretch the Lady Admirals lead to 2-0.
With 24:04 remaining in the first half, Brentwood sophomore Logan Brownfield escaped past the goalie and placed it in the back of the net to cut the Franklin lead to 2-1.
At ten minutes until halftime, Franklin freshman Caroline Young shot a missile from long distance to extend the Admirals lead to 3-1.
Brentwood came roaring back in the second half, scoring two goals within the first eight minutes on rockets fired by seniors Haley Howard and Maison Wells to tie the game at 3.
The Admirals grabbed the lead back with roughly 21 minutes remaining in the game on a corner kick goal by Eliza Paisley to make the score 4-3.
Less the 30 seconds later, the Lady Bruins tied the game at 4 with Brownfield’s second goal of the game.
“This is the best game we had,” said Coach McLauglin. “I am proud of our attack tonight. In a game where we did not know what direction it was going to go, our girls came out and kept the attack up. I am so proud of our team tonight and how we responded.”
With a little under 15 minutes remaining, Franklin broke the tie with a strike in the box from sophomore Margaret DeFranco to put the Admirals back in front 5-4.
Admirals senior Anna DeFranco scored the final goal of the match with a little under 14 minutes remaining to seal the victory 6-4.
“We played some really good balls and we had multiple people running to the box for every cross,” said Margaret DeFranco.
With this win, Franklin starts the season undefeated with plenty of games remaining until the end of the season.
“We are hoping to get better every game this season,” said Coach Burgoyne. “We did not have a preseason and could not play contact for quite some time. This is still very early on for us. We are going to get better, and we have to, because we have a tough district schedule in the next couple of weeks.”
Brentwood will travel to Ravenwood next Thursday.
Franklin will travel to Nolensville next Tuesday.
“Last year we played Nolensville and they gave us a good game,” said Coach Burgoyne. “This is a non-district game, so it is an important step for us to look better on the field defensively and on the attack.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.