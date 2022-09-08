The Franklin Lady Admirals girls soccer team (3-2-3, 1-0) relied on high-powered offense and solid goalkeeping by senior Anna Riley Meyer to shut out the Brentwood Lady Bruins (2-5, 0-1) on the road on Thursday night 4-0.
“It is super exciting, especially since it is the first district game that we have had,” said Franklin senior Margaret DeFranco. “I think it is a really good starting point and a great spot to be in for the rest of our district games.”
“I feel like during this game we really picked it up,” said Meyer. “We really brought it tonight.”
Franklin got on the board first in the 20th minute with a little tap in the box by sophomore Olivia Simpson, sneaking past the goalie to go ahead 1-0.
In the 33rd minute, Franklin senior Marissa Davis snuck a goal in the bottom left corner past the keeper, stretching the Lady Admirals lead to 2-0.
“The drills we have been working on in practice have helped,” said Meyer. “Making runs, being dynamic on the field, and really communicating has helped a lot.”
Brentwood’s offense tried to climb back in the game, but could not break through as shots were continually denied at the net. Franklin held the lead at halftime 2-0.
In the 56th minute, sophomore Annie Simpson picked up a rebound and survived a slide tackle to deposit the sphere in the box past a diving keeper. The Lady Admirals margin increased to 3-0.
The scoring spree continued for Franklin in the 66th minute as Samford commit DeFranco scooped up the loose change in front of the net and blasted it home, giving Lady Admirals a 4-0 advantage.
“We had been struggling for the past few games, trying to connect in the offensive third,” said DeFranco. “Finally being able to put in our chances feels really good.”
Franklin’s defense and Meyer preserved a clean sheet as they won 4-0 against Brentwood.
“She (Meyer) did really well communicating and organizing the field,” said DeFranco. “ Anna played a really big role in today’s win.”
“Communication was a big part of that,” said Meyer. “Being able to read the game really well is a strong suit for our defense.”
Brentwood will travel to Father Ryan next Tuesday.
Franklin will host Ravenwood next Thursday.
“I just want to see the same energy we brought tonight and the same mentality,” said DeFranco.
“We want to have the mentality to just focus on that game and how we can best prepare leading up to it,” said Meyer.
