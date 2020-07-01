A collaboration between Williamson County Schools and Williamson Inc. — not to mention significant foresight from three high school seniors — will eventually lead to much-needed support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Franklin High School students Finch Davis, Mack Stanley and Tommy Smith are spending their summer after graduation producing plastic face shields that will be distributed in a few weeks to Williamson Medical Center for protective use by front line workers who are treating virus patients. Working with Franklin High teacher Brent Greene and using a 3D printer, the students have a goal of completing some 100 face shields.
“We’re real proud of these students for taking the initiative to do something on their own to help others,” said Paula Chilton, career coordinator and strategic partnership liaison for WCS College, Career and Technical Education. “We love that our students are using their skills and knowledge to help others during this challenging time.”
After consulting with the students on their idea to produce the face shields back before the school year officially ended in late May, Greene, a CCTE teacher, approached Chilton and others in the CCTE department about moving forward with the project.
“Brent talked to us to see if this was possible,” Chilton explained. “We had questions about cost and how it would be done. The students actually set up a work plan and presented a document of everything they needed, the cost of the supplies, where they would get them. As soon as [the supplies] came in, they started troubleshooting and printing.”
The project was an ideal fit for the partnership between WCS and Williamson Inc., entities that have had a longstanding relationship on other business- or entrepreneurial-related projects.
“We have a great liaison with the schools and wanted to show our support, so we gathered input from our community members to help guide and get the face shields in the right hands,” said Cortni Beardsley, economic development coordinator for Williamson Inc.
The right hands, not surprisingly, belonged to the health care workers on the front lines in the efforts to treat patients with more serious symptoms of the virus, and specifically Williamson Medical Center. Beardsley met with the hospital’s director of supplies to arrange for distribution of the shields when production is completed.
The three students, who learned the process in one of Greene’s classes, are spending their time on the project while preparing for college in just a few weeks and getting in any final summer fun. It’s a painstaking project, but they say it’s all worth it.
“The whole world’s going through a lot, and it seems like we need a lot of good people right now,” Davis said in a WCS InFocus article. “Those good people are the ones going into work every day and putting themselves at risk of getting COVID-19. If we can help in some way to protect them, then I think that’s worth the time.”
