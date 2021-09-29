Sonic Boom FHS logo

The Franklin Band, seven-time state marching band champion and 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield Award, will host its Sonic Boom! marching band competition in partnership with The Home Depot on Saturday at Howard Gamble Stadium at Franklin High School.  

The event begins at 4 p.m., and gates open at 3 p.m. Admission is $10 at the gate (children 5 and under free). Parking is free.

Fifteen marching bands from Tennessee and Alabama will compete for top honors in the categories of Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual and Outstanding General Effect. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion titles will also be awarded, in addition to Class A, Class AA and Class AAA trophies.  

Bands from the following high schools will compete this year:

Jo Byrns High School

Hendersonville High School

Centennial High School 

Cascade High School

John Overton High School

Fred J. Page High School

White House Heritage High School

Adamsville High School

Green Hill High School

Muscle Shoals High School 

Tullahoma High School

Brentwood High School

Fairview High School

DeKalb County High School

Ravenwood High School

The Franklin Band will perform its 2021 show, “Lucy!” in exhibition at the close of the competition.  