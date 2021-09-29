The Franklin Band, seven-time state marching band champion and 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield Award, will host its Sonic Boom! marching band competition in partnership with The Home Depot on Saturday at Howard Gamble Stadium at Franklin High School.
The event begins at 4 p.m., and gates open at 3 p.m. Admission is $10 at the gate (children 5 and under free). Parking is free.
Fifteen marching bands from Tennessee and Alabama will compete for top honors in the categories of Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual and Outstanding General Effect. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion titles will also be awarded, in addition to Class A, Class AA and Class AAA trophies.
Bands from the following high schools will compete this year:
Jo Byrns High School
Hendersonville High School
Centennial High School
Cascade High School
John Overton High School
Fred J. Page High School
White House Heritage High School
Adamsville High School
Green Hill High School
Muscle Shoals High School
Tullahoma High School
Brentwood High School
Fairview High School
DeKalb County High School
Ravenwood High School
The Franklin Band will perform its 2021 show, “Lucy!” in exhibition at the close of the competition.
