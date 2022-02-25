Franklin High School student Charlie Connor single-handedly won the 12th annual Battle of the Minds Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl on Thursday night, earning his school the $800 prize and the coveted history bowl trophy.
The event was emceed by former News Channel 5 news anchor Chris Clark, while Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Charles "Chuck" Sherrill returned to ask the rapid Jeopardy!-style questions to dozens of students representing Brentwood, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood, Centennial and Summit High Schools.
FHS was the only school who was represented by one student, Connor.
CHS, who was the 2021 champion, and BHS came in second and third place respectively, and the entire event can be viewed below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.