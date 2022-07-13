The Franklin Historic Zoning Commission listened to presentations regarding requests for recommendations surrounding changes to The Factory at Franklin this past Tuesday.
Commercial real estate development group Holladay Properties, Landscape Architectural and Development Planning firm Gamble Design Collaborative, engineering consultant Kimley-Horn and Centric Architecture are collaborating to redesign and grow The Factory at Franklin to suit the growing Franklin population better.
The Factory's status as a historic structure complicates its adaptive reuse, as it does not stand in compliance with the zoning ordinance. Therefore, recommendations from the Franklin Historic Zoning Commission are needed before representatives from the construction at The Factory present their plans to The Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The group presented three requests for recommendations. The second and third requests passed with conditions, meaning the Franklin Historic Zoning Commission will give their recommendation to The Board of Mayor and Aldermen with their personal alterations to the plans, while the first request for recommendation reached no consensus.
The second request for a recommendation passed. Gina Emmanuel from Centric Architecture requested to modify the previously approved development plan, which set the amount of square footage of enclosed space used to fit spaces on the property in order to accommodate a carousel. The Franklin Historic Zoning Commission discussed the changes very little and unanimously agreed on their recommendation for approval.
The third request for a recommendation surrounded changes to the rules surrounding signage for the tenants within the Factory. Due to the historic nature of the building and its adaptive reuse, the group requested greater leniency regarding sign type. The Franklin Historic Zoning Commission agreed to their request for a recommendation. However, they will list numerous conditions regarding the details of tenants' signs to better suit their vision.
Franklin Historic Zoning Commission reached no consensus on The Factory's first request for a recommendation, with three votes for and three against. Benton Smothers, Vice President of Development for Holladay Properties, presented plans for the addition of dumpsters along Liberty Pike, which masonry walls and landscaping would conceal.
Smothers cited The Factory's growth, the expansion of outdoor seating areas and the need for easy outdoor access to dumpsters to prevent dragging garbage throughout the building as the reasoning for the additional dumpsters on this side of the building.
Commissioner Brian Laster raised concerns echoed by the two other naysayers about the dumpsters' proximity to the sidewalk, with only 9.5 feet separating pedestrians from the enclosure. Smothers ensured the Franklin Historic Zoning Commission that internal conversations with refuse consultants guaranteed proper prevention of odor and pests and frequent pickup as part of "VIP garbage service."
Despite this, the second vote remained three to three, meaning the Franklin Historic Zoning Commission will offer no recommendation for or against the construction to The Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Even if approved by The Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the representatives for The Factory at Franklin will have to present once again to the Franklin Historic Zoning Commission more detailed and finalized plans for the construction for approval before the changes take place.
