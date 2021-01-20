The Franklin Admirals boys basketball team (15-2, 8-1) survived a Brentwood Bruins (9-3, 4-2) go-ahead shot at the buzzer to win 46-44 Tuesday night at Brentwood High School.
“This is two great teams playing, and both made plays,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “I am proud of my team showing a lot of composure when they got behind and putting ourselves in a position to be successful.”
“We were pretty sound defensively through most of the night,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “We did a good job covering their shooters for the most part and built enough cushion to withstand a run by Brentwood.”
In the first quarter, Franklin held a slight edge over Brentwood 14-12 thanks to the sharp shooting trio in the paint and from long range by seniors Matt Thurman, Reed Kemp and Aidan Smylie.
Brentwood challenged Franklin’s lead in the second quarter with long range shots from senior John Windley and junior Jake Brock, but the Admiral duo of Smylie and senior Connor Beavon gave Franklin the lead at halftime 21-18.
In the third quarter, Franklin continued to lead by a slim margin thanks to layups and shots from behind the arc by Kemp, Beavon, senior Taylor Spierto and Thurman to keep their lead at 33-26.
Brentwood was able to cut a ten-point lead from Franklin down to two, but a missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer. Tough baskets made along with free throws from Smylie, Kemp and Thurman sealed the victory for Franklin 46-44.
Franklin’s leading scorers on the night were Kemp with 14 points, Smylie with 12 points and Thurman with 11 points.
“They took what was given to them,” said Coach Tigert. “Brentwood did a good job defensively and made things difficult. At the end of the day, we were able to build enough cushion and knock down free throws late.”
Brentwood’s senior duo of Griffin Burke (12 points) and Windley (10 points) led the Bruins in scoring.
“John Windley has had a huge impact the four years he has been here and is a big part of the team,” said Coach Shirley. “Griffin Burke is a great leader. Both of them love the game. I am very fortunate to coach both of them.”
With this win, Franklin holds on to first place in the district before taking on Ravenwood Friday night.
“We have a tough game against Ravenwood, who is right there at the top with us in the standings,” said Coach Tigert. “You just have to stay locked in at practice, make good decisions offensively, and take what the defense gives you. If we can do those things we have a good chance to win.”
Brentwood will take on Dickson County at home Friday night and then play Summit at home on Saturday.
“We need to keep working to get better,” said Coach Shirley. “We still have not seen the best Brentwood basketball team yet.”
