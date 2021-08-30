The city of Franklin Police and Fire departments will join with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.
A ceremony will be held at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on the steps of the historic Williamson County Courthouse on Public Square.
The tribute, expected to last approximately 30 minutes, will be in-person and streamed live on the city of Franklin’s Facebook page.
Speaking will be Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey, Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner, Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore.
