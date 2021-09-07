The Franklin Light Opera company will hold its premiere production of Pauline Viardot’s Cinderella at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park Friday through Sunday.
The production will run Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Williamson County Performing Arts Center website.
This lighthearted opera, which originally premiered in a salon setting in 1904, has rarely been performed in the United States but is experiencing a renaissance. Pauline Viardot’s music is now being appreciated as never before, according to a press release from Franklin Light Opera.
Translated into English, this family-friendly production will be directed by Susan Weisbarth with Mark Ring as musical director and conductor of a small instrumental ensemble.
Starring in the principal roles are Briar Moroschak as Cinderella, Carl Rosenthal as the prince, Karen Wonder Dumont as the fairy godmother, Allison Deady as Armelinde, Paige Stinnett as Maguelonne, Tyler Saunders as Barigoule and Samuel Cotten as the baron, with Hallie Long, Liza Marie Johnston, Taylor Chadwick and Quinton Tolbert featured in the ensemble.
Newly founded in 2020, The Franklin Light Opera Company’s mission is to present transformative theatrical experiences to people of all ages, backgrounds and ethnicities. Future productions will include opera and musical theater classics, in addition to educational programs.
“We strive to bring joy and entertainment, and to serve as a source of ‘light’ within the Franklin community,” a spokesperson said in the release. “We encourage local performers and theater enthusiasts to get involved.”
For more information, or to become a sponsor or donor, contact [email protected] or visit the website.
The Performing Arts Center is located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.
