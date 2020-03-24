The Franklin Lions Club typically holds a blood drive through the American Red Cross six times a year, but with the shortage of blood donations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that frequency may increase.
For now, Franklin’s oldest civic club will hold a blood drive through the Red Cross Tuesday, April 8, at the Natchez Trace Red Cross Williamson County headquarters at 129 W. Folkes St. in Franklin. Additional ones are likely to be scheduled later, according to Charlene Kimmel, who organizes the blood drives for the Franklin Lions Club.
“It is imperative that blood drives don't dry up,” she said in an email. “People will still be having accidents, babies, cardiovascular accidents, cancer treatments, etc., and will need blood despite the coronavirus pandemic.”
Indeed, since the outbreak of the virus, blood drives have been canceled across the country and the Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage. In the last few weeks, 6,000 drives have been lost nationwide, leading to 200,000 donations lost and 600,000 patients affected.
The Red Cross has noted that the FDC, CDC, Surgeon General and others are sending the message that blood drives should not be canceled, even when many communities are adhering to shelter-in-place guidelines.
According to the Red Cross: "Blood drives are considered essential meetings and essential to our health care system. They are considered a medical procedure in a medically controlled environment.”
Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood, according to the Red Cross.
Still, blood donations should only be given by healthy people.
“As we have been previously instructed by our government, anyone with a risk factor, or who is sick, or who has an immediate contact who is sick, please do not come,” Kimmel said. “We only want healthy people to donate.”
Below is a list of locations, dates and times where blood drives are being held in Williamson County. Check the Red Cross website for more information, as the locations and dates can change daily.
Wednesday, March 25:
Lowe's Home Improvement, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3060 Mallory Lane
Natchez Trace Red Cross chapter office, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 129 W. Fowlkes Ave.
Thursday, March 26:
Natchez Trace Red Cross chapter office, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, March 27:
Kroger Alexander Plaza Highway 96/Murfreesboro Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 31:
Aspen Grove Christian Church, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 274 Mallory Station Road
City of Brentwood Library, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 8109 Concord Road
Wednesday, April 1:
Natchez Trace Red Cross chapter office from 10-3; 129 W. Fowlkes Suite 100
City of Brentwood Library from 11-4; 8109 Concord Road
Thursday, April 2:
Natchez Trace Red Cross chapter office, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 129 W. Fowlkes Suite 100
Chick-fil-A, 2-8 p.m., Highway 96
Friday, April 3:
City of Brentwood Library, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 8109 Concord Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.