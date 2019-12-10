A Franklin man was arrested on Dec. 6 following a multiple-count indictment on sex charges involving two children aged 12 and 16.
Franklin Police began investigating 50-year-old Samuel Sylvester after a client he worked with as a music producer came forward with disturbing allegations, according to a release from FPD.
The release says Sylvester is charged with seven counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, seven counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, Aggravated Sexual Battery and two counts of Rape of a Child.
Sylvester was released after posting a $200,000 bond. According to the release, neither victim is related to Sylvester and the children have no connection to one another. Sylvester has worked with children throughout the years, detectives are concerned there could be other victims.
Anyone with information should contact the Franklin Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.