Now that folks are beginning to enjoy traveling again, Franklin author Tom Collins shines the light on western North Carolina in his award-winning ninth book, Exploring Asheville — Its History, Attractions, Mysteries, Ghosts, and Tall Tales.
The 270-page book distributed by Ingram Content Group is available through independent bookstores as well as Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online sources for $19.95 and is available in digital eBook format for $4.99.
Independent Press Awards, also known as IPPY Awards, typically reviews over 5,000 entries annually from which one winner is selected in each literary category. In creating his book, Collins departed from his usual genre as mystery writer to explore the western North Carolina region and its principal city, Asheville — the city called by many as the weirdest, happiest, quirkiest and most haunted place in America.
“I started writing about Asheville after my son purchased one of the city’s historic bed and breakfast inns,” Collins said in a press release. “The more I wrote, the more enamored I became. Asheville is more than a place — it has a rich history filled with extraordinary people who shaped its unique diverse culture. It has its own mysteries and secrets, a robust fondness for art, music and festivals, and the list of things to do and see is impressive.
“I call Exploring Asheville the book that has everything you need to know to be Asheville Smart — to get the most out of your Asheville experience. Asheville is already a favorite vacation destination for many, but if you haven’t been there before, this is a book that will have you and people from all over packing their bags to visit the majestic mountains of western North Carolina."
Collins writes from his home in Franklin, according to the release, where his characters come to life and frequent familiar places in the bucolic middle Tennessee landscape and the majestic mountains of western North Carolina. A pioneer entrepreneur of the information technology industry, he is now retired from the commercial world and devotes his time to penning his mystery series, Mark Rollins Adventures, and writing about Asheville and western North Carolina.
Visit Collins’ website for more information and a full list of his books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.