Franklin native and Spring Hill resident Brooke Barrett has been hired by Jigsaw after a career in media, state government, and engineering, according to a press release.
In her role as Legislative Director for Jigsaw, Barrett will oversee the firm’s state government relations team, as well as consulting on other high-level government relations and strategic communications work.
“I am excited to work alongside the outstanding team at Jigsaw, serving our clients at the state legislature and beyond,” Barrett said. “I have worked in a variety of fields throughout my career, and I look forward to using that experience to enable our firm to offer more opportunities to our clients and partners.”
The release says the addition of Barrett enables Jigsaw to better serve clients across the state, while also adding decades of high-level government experience to an already seasoned team of consultants.
“Brooke is a consummate professional with a deep understanding of how government works, and her addition to the team will help further enhance the level of service we offer to our clients,” Steven Henry, spokesperson for Jigsaw said.
Early in her career, Barrett worked for several broadcast news stations in Nashville before moving to Memphis to work in the television market there. Barrett eventually left the world of television, opting for a career in state government. Prior to joining Jigsaw, Barrett served in several administrations with the State of Tennessee and spent some time in the engineering world, further enriching her understanding of critical government processes, per the release.
Jigsaw was founded in 2018 by Greg Hinote, Beecher Frasier, and Sam Reed, and describes itself as a dynamic strategic consulting firm, specializing in helping clients maximize business opportunities and navigate unique situations.
Jigsaw says it is a one-stop shop for communications consulting, grassroots campaigns, crisis management, government relations and strategic consulting.
