RJ Mestre is now officially the Fittest 14-Year-Old on Earth.
The Franklin native earned the title at the 2022 CrossFit Games over the weekend, finishing in first place in the boys 14-15 division.
It was Mestre's second appearance at the CrossFit Games, following a fifth-place finish in 2021. Mestre entered this year's games as not only the top-ranked competitor for his age group in the United States, but in the entire world.
His performance backed up the ranking. Mestre compiled 790 points, 230 more than the second-place finisher, giving him a landslide victory. He took first place in five of six categories, placing second in the other.
Mestre, who is sponsored by Doer Fitness, place first in the following events: Parallel Elizabeth, Mixed Mode Madness, Carrying Karen, Rinse 'N' Repeat, and Final Sprint. He placed second in Skills Chipper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.