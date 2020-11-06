Two more high schools in Williamson County Schools will be transitioning to remote learning due to increasing numbers of students and staff in quarantine after being exposed to positive cases of the coronavirus.
The district announced Friday afternoon that Franklin High and Nolensville High would be going remote Monday through Friday next week, and that Brentwood High would extend its remote status through Friday as well.
Brentwood High and Centennial High had both gone remote the last three days of this week, but Centennial’s numbers had improved enough that it is returning to in-person learning Monday.
In addition, Fairview Middle School and sixth-graders from Heritage Middle will be going remote for the week.
According to the most recent numbers released Tuesday from the Williamson County Health Department, Franklin High has the district’s highest number of quarantined staff and students at 156. Nolensville High has 120 and Brentwood has 102.
