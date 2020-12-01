At Saturday’s Citizens Christmas parade in Franklin, there will be marching bands, antique cars and floats of all kinds.
And perhaps most importantly, there will be plenty of elbow room.
In a change of plans from what organizers had originally intended, the parade will be held at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm instead of through the streets of downtown Franklin. The move was necessitated by the sharp rise of coronavirus cases in Williamson County over the past several weeks. City officials and the two main planners of the parade, Erin Holland and Kate Butler, agreed last week that the move to Harlinsdale would be best for the safety of parade participants and spectators.
Moving to Harlinsdale “would give us the opportunity to provide more physical space for distancing and separated from normal downtown traffic,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. … “It’s easier to staff too, because a parade through downtown has all the intersections and takes more of a demand on police officers to staff all that.”
Holland and Butler came up with the idea for what they’ve titled a Citizen’s Christmas parade after the Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin announced it was canceling this year’s Christmas parade due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kiwanis Club has for years been the sponsor of the annual Franklin Christmas Parade, the organization’s largest fundraiser.
“I thought, well, maybe this is something we could take on,” Holland said at the time. “We could just do it as everyday Williamson County citizens.”
However, not long after the parade got approval from the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen in early November, the number of coronavirus cases in Williamson County began to climb rapidly. The topic was revisited at the Nov. 24 BOMA meeting, with more concerns being expressed than what came up at the first meeting.
“From when this was first brought to the board, active cases in the community have more than doubled,” Stuckey explained. “The positivity rate had moved from around 7% to close to 10%. So there were a number of factors, and that’s part of why we were reexamining it.”
Some folks were taking to social media to voice opposition to the parade. Franklin resident Tony Caudill called in to the most recent board meeting to ask staff and aldermen to reconsider having the parade.
“It’s difficult to understand how we as a community can support a potentially large gathering of people at this time,” he said. “The virus will not respect the good intentions of those participating in the event. …
“As the virus conditions are worse today than they have been at any other time of the year, it seems the prudent course of action is to do everything we can to minimize risks.”
Stuckey said moving the parade route to Harlinsdale should help in that respect.
“This idea of an alternative location seemed to be a good compromise to enhance safety but to still have the event in a nice, open outdoor venue, not as congested or as tight as downtown,” he said, adding that participants and spectators are still expected to adhere to safety measures including wearing masks. “I think it will give us the ability to better protect folks.”
As for the parade itself, it should last no more than an hour and will feature up to around 35 entries. The lineup will include marching bands from Franklin, Centennial and Page high schools, baton twirlers, a jump-roping group, carolers, numerous floats and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“It’s been a lot of work and a lot of stress, because it is 2020 and everything going on,” Holland said. “There has been some pushback, but I would say 90% of the feedback I’ve gotten has been joy and excitement and support.”
The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday.
