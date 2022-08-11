Parks Realty has added Nuala O'Leary to its Franklin office.
O'Leary earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree from New York University in social work.
Prior to a career in real estate, she worked as an Oncology Social Worker at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
"That experience prepared her for a career in real estate by recognizing that home is a safe and sacred place for most of us," the release says "In her career, Nuala has always kept this knowledge at the forefront when working with her clients."
When asked why she chose to join the Parks, O'Leary stated, “Parks has a faith and family feel; an environment of excellence. Agents care about their colleagues and their communities.”
O'Leary says she chose to pursue a career in real estate because it has been her passion for as far back as she can remember.
"After having children, she gave it a go in 2010 and hasn’t looked back since," the release reads. "Nuala is like a matchmaker connecting clients with the perfect home for them. Similarly, she is honored to help sellers ready their home for market; she recognizes that home is an extension of who her clients are."
Nuala is also licensed and active in Maryland. She and her family currently reside in Brentwood.
