The Franklin Municipal Planning Commission held a public hearing and voted late Thursday night to reject a rezoning application, which aimed to bring a multi-sport complex including two ice rinks to the city, after hearing three hours of public comment.
The overwhelming majority of the comments came from a well-organized group of Ladd Park residents, a large number of whom showed up to City Hall wearing neon green shirts showing the outline of the neighborhood with the slogan “Ladd Park Supports Envision Franklin”
“I am here to plead with you on behalf of my family and neighbors to uphold Envision Franklin’s plan of excellence as a good faith vote towards sensible and responsible growth for the city we love,” said resident Megan Theil before the vote.
Theil went on to give examples of things that would be brought to her and her neighbors' backdoor step, including a bar selling alcohol, noise and light pollution, the challenge of raising school-age children next to a business operating late at night. She says it is not being what she and her husband signed up for when they bought their home.
Most of the citizens who spoke at City Hall or called in on the phone over the three-plus hours highlighted one or more of her same grievances with the development project proposed by Eric Kaeher of Warhorse Venture Partners.
The vote to reject was unanimous, 6-0, as two of of the commissioners voted absent and commission chairman Mike Hathaway recusing.
The project called for 25 acres of land north of the Williamson County Ag Expo Center, which borders Ladd Park, and east of the proposed Long Lane overpass to be converted from "single-family residential use" status to "recreational with special considerations" via an amendment made to the Envision Franklin planning document.
It would've allowed for a 100,000 square-foot two story ice rink and 60,000 square-foot fieldhouse for other sports as well as a 600-700 space parking lot. The rest of the space would've been for restaurants and retail shops.
The project originally came to bring tension among Ladd Park residents before a neighborhood meeting on Aug. 6.
The project marked the only ice rink in Williamson County since the closure of A-Game’s rinks in 2016. Supporters of the project pointed to the fact that 85% of the travel hockey players in the state live in Williamson County, and currently have to travel as far as Bellevue and Antioch for games and training.
Dan McDonald, commissioner of the high school hockey league, offered his thoughts during the meeting on the benefits the complex would provide for his players.
“I would like to point out that there are 300 hockey players just in the high school league alone, most of which live in Williamson County," he said. “These kids are having to drive to Antioch at 9:30 on a Thursday night for a practice or a game. It's not good for their academic progress, it's difficult on their families and it's dangerous."
Kaeher said in a short presentation after the comments from citizens that the estimated economic impact of the project totaled around $8 million.
Many of the people who spoke against the proposal acknowledged the need for a place for these activities and the benefits for such a venue, but simply believe this was not the right place for a facility of the scale proposed.
At the end of the planning commission's meeting, chairman Hathaway, who is stepping away from the planning commission, thanked his colleagues for their professionalism and friendship during his time on the commission.
Commissioner Marcia Allen took a moment to to thank the staff who assist the commission from the planning to the juggling of the calls and technical issues during the five-hour virtual meeting.
“I know that sometimes you guys don't feel appreciated, but thank you, thank you," she said.
Video of Thursday night’s meeting is available on the city of Franklin's website and YouTube channel. Minutes of the meeting can also be found on the city's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.