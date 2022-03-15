Franklin Police Department Chief of Police Deborah Faulkner has been named the interim president of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police following the resignation of former president Chief Mark Yother of the Manchester Police Department.
According to a March 10 TACP news release, Yother's tenure came to an end after "growing concerns of financial accountability and personnel issues" that the TACP Board of Directors said "warranted immediate action."
"The integrity the TACP has demonstrated over 50 years will continue to be our goal," Faulkner said in the news release. "The TACP is comprised of dedicated law enforcement professionals from throughout the state of Tennessee. There will be swift and deliberate action to correct all issues identified during this assessment, as approved by the Board of Directors and TACP membership."
NBC Nashville affiliate WSMV first broke the story and reported the following statement by Yother.
“Due to personal and professional responsibilities, I am resigning as President of TACP, effective immediately,” Yother said. “After serving briefly as President of TACP, I believe now is the right time to allow for new leadership, new perspective, new focus and new hope to lead the association forward in collaboration with our membership and TACP partners. I am confident that TACP has the leadership in place to advance this critically important work that lies ahead.”
WSMV also reported the following statement from the now suspended Executive Director, Maggi Duncan.
“Supporting Tennessee’s law-enforcement community over the past 21 years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m proud of our accomplishments over the years to professionalize the TACP, strengthen its financial position and advocate for sound public policies to protect all Tennesseans,” Duncan told WSMV. “I’m saddened and surprised by the board’s actions. Under the circumstances, I have no choice but to explore my options.”
In a second notice obtained by the Home Page, Yother said the following.
“Not only are there grave financial concerns uncovered by the forensic audit, but also the mishandling of a complaint filed by an employee regarding an incident that occurred during a TACP sponsored function last fall involving Chief Jeff Hughes,” Yother said, referring to the former Brentwood Police Chief who retired last month. “The Board of Directors examined the totality of both issues and voted to pursue termination in the best interest of the TACP.”
WSMV reported that they reached out to both TACP and Chief Faulkner, neither of whom were willing to speak further about the matter.
No other information about the issues expressed in the two releases was immediately available.
