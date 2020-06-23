In late April, Franklin Pride announce that the first ever pride event in Williamson County was canceled due to COVID-19.
Event organizers Robert McNamara and Ginny Bailey said in a release that the event will now be three days of activities slated for June 4-6.
"we had already planned to grow the event next year, we just thought we would have the 2020 event from which to grow," they said in the release.
Plans for Franklin Pride include a picnic for June 5, a cocktail hour for June 4 and more.
