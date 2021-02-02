John Pierce says that reaching 300 career wins means one thing.
“I think it means that I’m old,” said the 49-year-old Franklin Road Academy basketball coach. “I’ve been doing this for a long time.”
Pierce reached the milestone in FRA’s 50-39 win over Grace Christian Academy on Friday night.
“I think it’s a good time to think about all the relationships you’ve built over the time you’ve been doing this,” Pierce said. “It’s been just a real blessing for me to get to do this for so long.”
Pierce is in his 15th season at FRA, his alma mater, where he’s averaged 20 victories per season.
“FRA is such an awesome place and I love the people there,” said Pierce who was an assistant at Brentwood Academy and FRA before becoming a head coach in 2006. “My kids have all graduated from (FRA). It’s been a big part of our family’s life.”
Pierce’s wife, Amber, is a former FRA and Vanderbilt cheerleader.
The religious studies teacher has a simple formula for success on the court.
“Play hard and love each other,” said Pierce, who is an Alabama football fan.
His first win was a 50-43 victory in the opener at Forrest in 2006.
“We had just gotten started and I had Josh Flegel as my assistant, and didn’t really know him that well,” Pierce said. “He ended up getting a technical that first night. We still laugh about it all the time.”
Flegel has coached with Pierce intermittently for nine years.
“He’s the best teacher of the game that I’ve been around,” Flegel said. “He could be making a lot more than he is now just by doing clinics and teaching the game. But what I think makes him a great coach is he cares about his players so that’s why he would never take a better job.”
Pierce’s biggest win came in a 2014 sectional, a 55-52 victory at St. George’s, led by Chase Hayden, who would go on to become a two-time Mr. Basketball.
“We ended up winning on a last-second shot by one of our freshmen, Brennan Crook, who hit a 3-pointer,” Pierce said. “That one stands out the most because we weren’t expected to win.”
His most painful loss came when Harding Academy rallied from a 31-point deficit in the third quarter to beat FRA 87-84 in overtime in the 2016 Division II-A championship.
Harding started the comeback with a 27-2 run in the third quarter.
“I don’t really like to talk about it,” Pierce said. “We just kind of hit the wall and couldn’t close it out. Tough night. It’s such a game of momentum. They definitely got it and we couldn’t get it back.”
Pierce also led the Panthers to state runner-up finishes in 2011, 2014 and 2017.
Former Lipscomb coach Don Meyer, Union women’s coach Mark Campbell, former Wisconsin coach Dick Bennett, Virginia coach Tony Bennett and FRA football coach Bill Whittemore have been big influences on Pierce.
The Panthers are 14-5 overall and 8-4 in Middle Region District 3 this season.
FRA had to shut down for a 7-10-day quarantine after a couple of Panthers tested positive for COVID-19 after the GCA game.
“It’s really difficult to maintain momentum as a team without practicing, but it is what it is,” Pierce said. “You take what you can get this year. We’re being as safe as we can.”
Junior guard RJ Casey leads the Panthers in scoring (20 points per game). Levi Cox, a 6-foot-10 junior, is averaging about 10 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Basketball is new to Cox, who has played volleyball much longer.
Pierce and his wife have five kids, including Johno, a junior forward who averages 10 points, six rebounds and four assists per game.
Pierce played post for Meyer at Lipscomb where he became college basketball’s career scoring leader for all levels with 4,230 points.
“More than any ability that I had, I think it was more just a testament to Coach Meyer’s system,” Pierce said. “The second-leading scorer is Philip Hutcheson (4,106), the post player before me.”
Pierce set the school single-game record with 54 points in a win over Arkansas Baptist in 1992.
“Holy cow, that was a long time ago,” Pierce said. “The guy that held the school record for points was actually at the game, so that was kind of neat. They kept giving me the ball and I kept putting it in.”
In Meyer’ system, establishing the post was always the first priority. The primary focus was to get the ball inside.
“I still teach my post guys this today, you try to do all of your work before you ever catch the ball,” Pierce said. “So you can literally just catch, turn and shoot. I didn’t have a lot of post moves per se, but I think I was well taught on how to get open in the post.”
Lipscomb had great outside shooters like Andy McQueen (2,319 career points) so when opponents double-teamed Pierce, 3-point shoots opened up.
Flegel said Pierce loved to score and good post players must have that type of mentality.
“You’ve got to convince your guards to give it to you, you’ve got to convince your coach to run the offense through you,” Flegel said.
Former LSU star Pete Maravich holds the NCAA Division I record with 3,667 career points.
“He’s the best college player that’s ever lived,” Pierce said.
Lipscomb went 129-19 during Pierce’s four years there from 1990-94, qualifying for the NAIA national tournament each season.
The Bisons were typically in the nation’s top 10 in scoring back then.
“When I think about my college experience, I don’t think about the games nearly as much as I think about the time I spent with my teammates up in our dorm playing Nintendo or playing pranks on people or the basketball trips that we took to Duluth, Minnesota, or Kansas City, Missouri, or wherever,” Pierce said. “Those are the things that you really remember and have an impact on you much more than the games.”
Flegel has seen Pierce turn raw post players into something special.
“If I had a kid who wanted to play post, I would definitely want John coaching him,” Flegel said. “He knows how to do it and how to get the best out of those guys.”
Flegel said he is a great communicator who keeps things simple.
GCA’s Len McNatt has coached against Pierce with the Lions and previously at Battle Ground Academy for six years.
“First off, I think he does things the right way,” McNatt said. “He does a really good job of developing post players, even undersized post players. Obviously, that was his specialty when he played in college.”
McNatt says he’s humble in victory and gracious in defeat. Just a good guy.
McNatt, a former Christian Brothers point guard, played against Pierce in the same conference during their college days.
“He probably owes me a lot of money because he got a good percentage of those (points) against us,” McNatt kidded. “He was in a great system for what he could do. They surrounded him with four shooters.”
So opponents had to decide whether they would allow him to score in the post or let the guards shoot 3-pointers.
“He was extremely hard to guard because he was deceptively strong, he was quick, got a great touch around the rim,” McNatt said. “He knew how to post up, when to post up, when to kind of put you to sleep.”
Pierce played professionally in France, Australia and Japan for five seasons after graduating from Lipscomb.
He described the people he met there as warm and welcoming although the 6-7 post did inadvertently frighten some children in Japan.
“I’d go to the grocery store in Japan and the little children would scream and run away from me and they were terrified,” Pierce said. “I guess they had never seen people as big as me. It was a fun experience.”
Pierce would like to remain courtside for at least 10 more years so he can coach his 8-year-old son, Jody.
FRA senior guard Eli Warrix suffered a season-ending knee injury recently.
“The first text after I got the official news was (from) him,” Warrix said of Pierce. “And that just shows how much of a connection he has with his players. He cares so much more about the team and the kids than just basketball and winning, and that’s what makes him such a great coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.