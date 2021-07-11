Franklin Road in Brentwood will be temporarily closed on Wednesday morning.
The temporary closure will take place around 9 a.m. to allow crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to shift traffic to new lanes, which is scheduled to take around 30 minutes to complete.
According to the City of Brentwood, TDOT's operations are weather-dependent and could be rescheduled, but drivers are asked to see alternate routes and use patience in the area on Wednesday.
Drivers could also see extended delays including lane closures while utility work is conducted on Ashby Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord Road, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road.
A complete list of TDOT lane closures in Williamson County through July 14 can be found here.
