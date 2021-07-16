Mustaches for Kids America (M4K), a volunteer-run nonprofit organization benefitting local children’s organizations, will host its inaugural grow season for the Nashville chapter this September with proceeds donated to High Hopes Development Center in Franklin.
The organization invites men to shave clean and grow a mustache for 30 days, seeking donations and pledges from individuals and businesses throughout the month.
“M4K is a fun and unique way for men to serve their communities while looking good in the process,” said Mike Simmons, Founder and President of M4K Nash. “We’re excited to announce the addition of a Nashville chapter and the launch of our inaugural grow season this fall. Let’s grow this!”
Since 1999, M4K has expanded with nine chapters across the United States, raising more than $13 million for local children’s organizations.
Proceeds raised from the September grow season will benefit High Hopes Development Center, a nonprofit organization providing children and families with education and therapy services in an inclusive setting. With a goal of $20,000, M4K Nashville is actively recruiting growers and corporate sponsors to participate.
The deadline to register for the fall grow season is Aug. 15.
For additional information and registration, visit m4knashville.com or visit the organization on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @m4kNashville.
