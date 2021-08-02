Libby Sugg is relishing the role of underdog overseas.
That’s the word the former Franklin star uses to describe her team in the Italian Softball Federation.
“We’re just a bunch of underdogs,” said Suggs, who is playing professionally with the Castelfranco Thunders in Italy. “We’re actually ranked first. We were supposed to get second to last and we’ve just been killing it.”
Castelfranco (12-4) is ranked first in its five-team bracket. The top two teams in each of the two brackets advance to the playoffs.
“I’m pretty sure even if we lose the next four games – we only have four games left in our regular season – we’ll still get first because we’ve gotten so many wins,” Sugg said. “So we’re automatically going to go to the playoffs, which is kind of fun.”
Castelfranco Veneto is a town in northeastern Italy, 25 miles inland from Venice.
A catcher, Sugg is hitting .452 with 15 RBIs and two home runs.
“I wanted to play overseas a couple of years ago and then COVID kind of really messed it up,” Sugg said. “So I always knew Italy was an option, but actually being there and playing is just like a whole other level. It’s amazing.”
The world-wide pandemic cost Sugg a chance to play in New Zealand.
“It’s a place I still want to play in the future,” Sugg said. “Hopefully, in the next couple of years I can play there, but Italy is amazing and I love it there.”
Sugg was picked ninth in the American Softball Association Draft by the E1 Pro Ballers of Mobile, Ala., in 2020, but the league folded.
“They were going to move (the league) to Chicago last year and then COVID hit and they didn’t get enough funding, and then it was just kind of done after that,” Sugg said.
COVID has been pretty bad in Italy.
“I hope it’s getting better,” Sugg said. “They just got the vaccine a couple months ago. It’s much worse there.”
Sugg hit .355 at Brigham Young from 2016-19, finishing second in school history in RBIs (211) and fourth in home runs (49).
Her favorite memory is hitting a pair of two-run homers during a 4-3 win over archrival Utah during her sophomore year.
At Franklin, she was a three-time all-state player who led her team in all offensive categories.
Playing in Italy is a real treat for Sugg.
“My job is to play softball so I work, like, two hours a day,” Sugg said. “I love it. It’s pretty competitive, it’s not what it is in the states competitive-wise, but there are definitely girls over here that can play at some college.”
Getting to know her teammates and embracing the Italian culture has been a great experience for Sugg.
A league rule permits only two foreign players per team on the field at one time.
“The reason is so that Americans and people from other countries don’t take over the league,” said Sugg, who is home in Franklin during a five-week pause in the season with many of Italy’s national players at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Sugg, 24, said softball is a relatively unknown sport in Italy.
One of her favorite sightseeing spots so far is Florence.
“It just has beautiful architecture, but everything is super close together so you can walk everywhere,” Sugg said. “Naturewise, the Lado di Garda was amazing. It’s just a massive lake.”
Castelfranco swept two games from the preseason favorite in the Thunders’ bracket, Forli’, earlier in the season.
“They have so many girls that are on the Italian national team,” Sugg said. “Everyone was expecting them to just destroy us and then we ended up sweeping them, and that was a freaking awesome, crazy night.”
Two of Castelfranco’s top pitchers and many of Sugg’s teammates speak English, making communication fairly easy.
She will return to Italy to finish the season Aug. 14.
