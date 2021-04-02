The Franklin Admirals softball team (3-5, 3-1) pulled off an upset at home with a win Thursday night, a 7-5 victory against the Ravenwood Raptors (4-3, 3-2).
“Franklin had some good at-bats against us and really good approach,” said Ravenwood head coach Allison Brown. “They made some good plays on defense. Hats off to them, they played a really good game.”
“Our district is pretty even this year. They are a really good team, so it is a big deal to beat them,” said FHS senior Aubrey Tucker. “This is a big win for us.”
“It is a great motivator as we move into the rest of our season,” said Franklin head coach Karen Whidby. “This is confirmation that hard work pays off.”
In the first inning, Ravenwood took an early 1-0 lead on a bunt single by Ella Sasser.
Franklin was unable to score in the bottom of the first as pitcher Linley Pittman recorded a one-two-three inning.
Admirals pitcher Sydney Harris got a force out at second base and two strikeouts in the top of the second inning to hold the Raptors at 1-0.
Franklin answered the Raptors score in the bottom of the second on a RBI single from junior Carlin Barthel to tie the game at 1.
Ravenwood grabbed the lead back in the top of the third with a fielder’s choice RBI by Sasser to give the Raptors a 2-1 advantage.
In the bottom of the third, Franklin took the frame on a 2-run homer by senior Aubrey Tucker to give the Admirals their first lead in the contest, 3-2.
“Aubrey Tucker has been absolutely killing the ball,” said Coach Whidby. “She has been a leader for our team and worked hard in the offseason.”
“She (Pittman) kind of put it down the middle and put it out there for me; I just had to take advantage and help the team out,” said Tucker.
Harris gave a boost to the Admirals with a shutdown inning in the top of the fourth to keep the edge at 3-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Franklin exploded with a 4-run inning, capped off by a two run single from sophomore Lyla Gardner to extend the Admirals lead, 7-2.
Ravenwood could not answer in the top of the fifth, as Harris was able to secure a one-two-three inning, holding the score to 7-2.
The Admirals offense stalled in the bottom of the fifth as Ravenwood pitcher Avery Wissmar struck out three Franklin batters in the inning to keep the score at 7-2.
The Raptors rallied in the top of the sixth with a bases clearing double by Camilla Wilbanks to cut into the Franklin lead 7-5.
“They (Camilla and Ella Sasser) are two very experienced players for us,” said Coach Brown. “No matter if there are runners on base or not, they have the same approach every time they are at-bat. They just want to hit the ball hard and put it somewhere. They did a great job of making something happen today.”
Wissmar continued to shine against the Admirals lineup in the bottom of the sixth inning with two strikeouts and a groundout to keep the Raptors chances alive, only down 2.
Harris closed the door for the Admirals pitching a complete game and securing the victory 7-5 on three fly outs to give Franklin their third win in district play.
“She is a very composed kid,” said Coach Whidby. “You will not see a whole lot of emotion out of her inside. She has solid pitching. I had no doubt that she would pull it out.”
“She (Sydney Harris) is head strong and knows what she is doing,” said Tucker. “We trust and are behind her and do everything to keep her on her game.”
Ravenwood will have a home game against Page next Tuesday and then take on Dickson County next Wednesday.
“They are two really good teams, so we need to come out and make a few adjustments and come back ready to play next week,” said Coach Brown.
Franklin will play in the Diamond classic tournament in Waverly this weekend.
“I have a lot of young players that did not get to play last year,” said Coach Whidby. “They are learning the dynamics and little pieces of the game. Going into tournament play, I hope we mature in that way.”
