Blood Assurance, the Chattanooga-based nonprofit blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities across five states, will add one more donor center when it opens its new facility in Franklin in mid-August.
The 3,000-square-foot facility located in Cool Springs will be the first Blood Assurance donor center in Williamson County. The company has operated a mobile unit in Franklin for the past several months.
With the growing population here and Blood Assurance’s direct ties to Williamson Medical Center, Franklin was the ideal location to open a new bricks-and-mortar center.
“We want to be able to source blood products in regions where we have hospitals,” said Dr. Ted Kieffer, medical director for Blood Assurance.
“We need to make it as convenient as possible for people to donate. The more fixed locations we have where people can schedule when to come in, especially in a relatively populated area such as this, it helps to improve the experience.”
The new blood center, located at 600a Frazier Drive, features four bays where donors will receive a health screening prior to donating. The center of the room holds several beds where blood donations take place. The process takes about an hour, a fact Kiefer likes to stress since one of the reasons people are hesitant to donate is because they can’t or don’t find the time.
“There’s a lot people can do in an hour, and we acknowledge that,” Kieffer said. “But the opportunity to save somebody’s life only takes an hour, so we try to increase that awareness. That’s another issue, awareness. People don’t really know how bad [the need for blood] is. I looked at our numbers today, and we have about a day’s supply of O positive and O negative in our inventory.”
Not surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on blood supplies as more and more people experienced lockdowns and fewer people went to an office to work. Blood Assurance and similar service centers typically take mobile units to places like high schools, colleges and offices or factories for blood drives, but those locations have been out of the picture for more than a year.
“We are in dire need for donors every single day,” Kiefer said. “COVID has completely devastated the blood supply and it’s a nationwide issue. So we’re trying to get more publicity and more awareness about it.
“Having brick-and-mortar facilities like this will definitely facilitate that, but we need donors to come out. People are working from home now more frequently, so we need to find new options to get people invested in coming out and making it convenient and easy for them.”
Blood Assurance partners with other companies or organizations to offer incentives such as gift cards, free admission to the zoo or drawings for prizes. These help, according to Max Winitz, marketing and public relations specialist for the nonprofit, but he said there’s a better draw for donating.
“We hope the No. 1 incentive is that people realize that by donating blood you’re saving up to three lives,” he said. “Instead of the material incentives, I think having that knowledge, that mentality, of knowing I am making a difference in somebody’s life — that to me is the greatest incentive of all.”
Franklin’s facility will be the fifth Blood Assurance donation center in the greater part of Middle Tennessee, the others being in Columbia, Clarksville, Tullahoma and Cookeville.
The company, which was founded in 1972, serves more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina.
