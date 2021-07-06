Franklin High School student Will Cherry has died after sustaining injury in an ATV accident over the weekend.
FHS Principal Shane Pantall shared the news of Cherry's death on social media Tuesday evening.
"The Franklin High School community is heartbroken over the loss of Will Cherry," Pantall wrote. "Please continue to pray for the Cherry family."
Cherry was reported by the school's football account to have been in a serious ATV accident Saturday morning and that he was in surgery at Vanderbilt hospital later that day, where his condition was listed as critical.
A prayer vigil was held for Cherry at Franklin Monday evening.
Social media was filled with messages of support for Cherry, whose funeral arrangements are incomplete, per the Tennessean.
Milton Francis, the character coach for Franklin's football team, shared this about Cherry, who was a member of the Admirals.
"He is a great young man who loves football and his teammates," Francis wrote. "He embodies our culture at FHS. He is a soulmate."
"Something you hope you never have to endure as a teacher/coach," Franklin assistant football coach Colton Addison said in a message.
"Please lift this family and community up in your prayers."
"The Franklin community is heartbroken over the loss of this wonderful young man," the official FHS Twitter account shared.
"May our ears be listening, our eyes be open, and our hearts be soft in this time of deep sadness for all those who knew and loved Will," shared FHS's Dance Department.
"Heartbroken for this family and community," Brentwood football assistant coach Gabe Evans shared. "All of us [with Brentwood football] are standing with you guys."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.