The Franklin Theatre is ready for the holidays — more than ready, in fact.
After being closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic venue in downtown Franklin has eagerly announced the return of the annual holiday movie showings and live performances.
“Seeing beloved holiday shows at The Franklin Theatre has become an annual tradition for many in the community,” said Meg Hershey, vice president and chief operating officer at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, parent organization of the nonprofit Franklin Theatre. “Whether dressing up as Cousin Eddie from "Christmas Vacation," or hearing your favorite artist interpret seasonal favorites, we love contributing to the holiday spirit in Williamson County.”
Several holiday-inspired movies will begin showing the weekend of Thanksgiving, including favorites such as "It’s a Wonderful Life," "Elf," "Christmas Vacation," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Polar Express" and more on the Franklin Theatre’s large screen from Nov. 26 through New Year’s Eve.
The live holiday concert schedule kicks off with the award-winning bluegrass group Dailey & Vincent on Nov. 30 and goes through Tommy Howell’s Cowboy Christmas on Dec. 20. Other live holiday performances include an eclectic mix of rock, Broadway, country, theater and more with Jim Brickman, Jars of Clay, Studio Tenn’s "A Christmas Carol," and The Gatlin Brothers to name a few.
The Franklin Theatre Live series presented by Jackson and other performances in the 2021 holiday season include:
Dailey & Vincent: The Spirit of Christmas*
Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
Dailey & Vincent has garnered world-wide attention with their national, top-rated television series, "The Dailey & Vincent Show," on RFD TV for four years running and over 1,000 airings of their PBS special "Dailey & Vincent ALIVE - In Concert."
Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas*
Dec. 5, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.(Q&A at 4 p.m., 9 p.m. following both performances)
Jim Brickman, the multiple Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation, is back this festive season with his annual holiday tour “The Gift of Christmas,” a magical evening celebrating music, love and family.
Christmas with Patrick Thomas*
Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
A multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, powerful vocalist, and writer of "The Battle of Franklin musical," Patrick Thomas has spent 20 years crafting a sound that can only be described as uniquely his own.
Emily West & The Whiskey Wolves*
Dec. 10, 8 p.m.
Emily West brings her lovingly curated, one of a kind Christmas magic, filled with her own seasonal compositions, songs from her new record, "Dear Diary," and all the classics.
Studio Tenn’s A Christmas Carol
Dec. 11, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
In this ingenious adaptation, actor-writer-director Mark Cabus takes on more than 18 characters — from Scrooge to Marley’s Ghost, Mr. Fezziwig, Bob Cratchit and even Tiny Tim — engaging audiences with his quick wit and sharp skills, capturing the haunting tale of an angry, old man bound to save his shrunken heart.
Jars of Clay Family Christmas Show
Dec. 12, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
Rock group Jars of Clay will perform their Family Christmas Show for both in-person and livestream audiences, with a generous portion of all livestream ticket tiers benefiting Blood Water Mission.
Christmas with the King: A Holiday Tribute to Elvis
Dec. 13, 7.m.
Starring world champion Elvis tribute artist COTE DEONATH with the David Fontana Band (David is the son of Elvis’ drummer DJ Fontana!). The third annual show features costume changes, a visit by Santa Claus and 25 of the King's biggest hits plus Christmas classics synonymous with Elvis.
Steve Wariner: Feels Like Christmas Time*
Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
Singer/songwriter/storyteller and multi-instrumentalist Steve Wariner has achieved 14 No. 1 songs and more than 30 Top Ten hits, including such classics as “Holes in the Floor of Heaven,” “Life’s Highway,” “The Weekend,” “I’m Already Taken,” “I Got Dreams,” “Small Town Girl,” “Two Teardrops,” “Some Fools Never Learn,” “Lynda,” and more.
The Gatlin Brothers: Country & Christmas*
Dec. 17 & 18, 8 p.m.
The legendary Gatlin Brothers are back and just in time for Christmas! Celebrating over 60 years of entertaining audiences in some of the world’s largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, the Gatlin Brothers will be performing some of their biggest hits and favorite holiday tunes in a Christmas show to remember.
Tommy Howell’s Cowboy Christmas*
Dec. 20, 7 p.m.
Join Tommy Howell (famed actor C. Thomas Howell) and special guests Riders In The Sky, Ben Issacs, Jenee Flowers and Mike Rogers for an evening filled with original music, Christmas tunes and amazing storytelling to fill the air.
*A part of The Franklin Theatre Live series presented by Jackson.
Movies in the 2021 holiday season include:
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)
Nov. 26, 2:30 p.m.
A Christmas Story (PG)
Nov. 26, 7 p.m.
Elf (PG)
Nov. 27, 2:30 p.m.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)
Multiple showings
Trading Places (R)
Nov. 28, 7 p.m.
Arthur Christmas (PG)
Dec. 4, 10 a.m.
Christmas in Connecticut
Dec. 7, 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
Polar Express (G)
Multiple showings
White Christmas
Multiple showings
It’s a Wonderful Life (PG)
Multiple showings
Little Women (PG)
Multiple showings
Love Actually (R)
Multiple showings
New Year’s Eve (PG-13)
Multiple showings
When Harry Met Sally (R)
Dec. 30, 7 p.m.
Additional movie showings will be added. Individual tickets to all holiday season performances and movies are now available at www.FranklinTheatre.com, by calling 615-538-2076 or at the box office.
