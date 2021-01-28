Studio Tenn, the Franklin-based professional regional theater company, has joined with the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County to announce that the talk show series hosted by Patrick Cassidy will be broadcast virtually from the stage of the Franklin Theatre.
The 2021 season of Studio Tenn Talks: Theatre Conversations with Patrick Cassidy kicks off Monday with award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth as guest with Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s artistic director.
Chenoweth’s resume spans theater, film and television. She is best known for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the popular Broadway musical Wicked.
All 2021 shows will be held virtually at the Franklin Theatre, which is a division of the Heritage Foundation. The first show will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Monday on Studio Tenn’s YouTube channel and at www.studiotenntalks.com.
Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation, said this partnership with Studio Tenn is the result of some creative thinking during a challenging time that will be a great addition to the theater’s lineup.
“One of our goals for the theater in 2020 and beyond was to maintain the type of shows that have made this theater so great, but also to bolster that with diversity in programming,” she said in a news release from the Heritage Foundation. “This partnership with Studio Tenn is a great example of ways the theater can be home to a broader audience than in the past to include theatrical performances and free programming.
“We are excited to have this amazing theater group host this show from our stage. We can’t wait to see how their season comes together in 2021.”
Also new for the Studio Tenn Talks upcoming season is the addition of musical director Patrick Thomas, who is an accomplished musician and a former contestant on The Voice.
“We are so blessed to have him be a part of this show,” Cassidy said. “He is a musical director extraordinaire as well as a great artist, musician and singer in his own right. He will add a big component to the experience of the show.”
Each a nonprofit, Studio Tenn, the Heritage Foundation and The Franklin Theatre have had to pivot during the 2020 pandemic season and were able to partner to give Studio Tenn and Cassidy a place to continue the nationally recognized talk show. This also marks the first phase of the theater’s reopening strategy, with a focus on small, private events and productions.
“We are so excited to be bringing this virtual broadcast to the stage at the beloved Franklin Theatre,” Cassidy said. “Because we had to pause our 2020/2021 performance season, we are more excited than ever to be able to continue this talk show in a virtual format from such an amazing historic venue.”
Studio Tenn Talks has featured interviews with Broadway, film and music stars such as Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander, Debbie Gibson and Michael Feinstein. All of the past Studio Tenn Talks shows can be viewed on the theater company’s YouTube channel HERE.
Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy will take place every Monday at 7 p.m. and can be viewed at studiotenntalks.com or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/studiotenntheatrecompany. The show is free for all viewers, and voluntary donations are accepted.
The 2021 season is still being booked, but guests confirmed to date include:
Feb. 1, Kristin Chenoweth
Feb. 8, Norm Lewis
Feb. 15 John Stamos
Feb. 22, Susan Egan & Sierra Boggess
