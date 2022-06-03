One of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer is set to have its regional premiere at The Franklin Theatre later this month.
On June 22, The Franklin Theatre will host the Middle Tennessee premiere of Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis,' a biopic of the legendary musician's life.
The one-night-only event, which is being put on in partnership with Shannon Sanders and Cromwell Media, will include introductory remarks, a panel discussion prior to the screening, and a VIP reception immediately to follow.
“We’re incredibly proud to be chosen by Warner Bros. Pictures to present this historic film at our historic theatre two nights before the national release," The Franklin Theatre managing director Eric Dilts said in a release. "Having hosted record releases and Hollywood premieres, like 2004’s 'Friday Night Lights' and 2005’s 'Elizabethtown,' The Franklin Theatre provides the perfect backdrop to this film exploring the life of Elvis Presley."
The event will also be used as a fundraiser to support the Theatre's operations, which are nonprofit.
'Elvis' is the Oscar-nominated Luhrmann's first film in nearly a decade, since 2013's 'The Great Gatsby' and his first musical since 2001's 'Moulin Rouge!' for which he received his Oscar nomination.
The film stars Austin Butler in the title role as Elvis Presley and two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager Col. Tom Parker.
The film's soundtrack also features a number of artists with Nashvile ties, including Jack White, Yola, Kacey Musgraves, and Gary Clark Jr.
The premiere is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of passes will be available to both first-time and legacy donors to The Franklin Theatre.
