Ten talented senior adults will get the chance to shine as part of the third annual Morning Pointe “Seniors Got Talent, Franklin” showcase Oct. 12 at the Franklin Theatre.
The show is produced by the Morning Pointe Foundation in conjunction with Morning Pointe Senior Living. Following in the footsteps of similar competitions in the Knoxville and Chattanooga areas, Morning Pointe seeks to showcase local senior talent and celebrate the young-at-heart. Acts on deck include a tap dancer, a saxophonist and several singers and pianists.
The grand finale of “Seniors Got Talent, Franklin” will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 featuring local celebrity judges, including Joni Twitty Riels, eldest daughter of country music superstar Conway Twitty; Jim Hagaman, the mayor of Spring Hill; and Diane Sheets, Nashville celebrity vocal coach. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third- place winners — including a $250 cash prize for first place.
Tickets for the grand finale can be purchased at the door for $20 or online in advance at franklintheatre.com. Those who wish to inquire about VIP sponsorships should contact Morning Pointe Foundation Executive Director Audra Hopkins at 423-278-9738.
Last held in 2019, the “Seniors Got Talent, Franklin”competition fielded some wonderfully entertaining acts that brought down the house, according to a press release from Morning Pointe. First-place winners were husband and wife duo Ano (86) and Raphael Missirian (94), who sang a beautiful Armenian love song. Ventriloquist Ken Karter (84) took second place, and Barbara Young (72), an accomplished baton twirler, won third place.
John Oates of famed musical duo Hall & Oates served as a special guest judge.
“This is definitely an event you won’t want to miss,” Hopkins said. “Our contestants are going to give the audience a wildly entertaining show while also providing them with an engaging opportunity to give back to a very worthy cause, senior caregiver support and education and scholarships for future nurses.”
The Morning Pointe Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living founded by Tennessee-based senior health care entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and J. Franklin Farrow. The 501(c)3 nonprofit public service organization was created in 2014 to provide caregiver support programs, sponsor educational awareness events and fund clinical scholarships to advance the care of seniors throughout the Southeast.
Morning Pointe Senior Living, headquartered in Chattanooga, develops, owns and manages 35 Morning Pointe personal care and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence communities in five Southeastern states.
