Three panelists who will bring pointed insights to what will likely be a discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic have been added to next Tuesday’s Breakfast with the Mayors that will begin at 7:45 a.m. and be live-streamed for public viewing.
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will host the event. Joining them will be state Sen. Jack Johnson, who serves on Gov. Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group, Williamson Inc. CEO and President Matt Largen and Ellie Westman Chin, CEO and president of the Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Much can change before Franklin Tomorrow’s quarterly event gets underway, but the focus of the panelists will probably center on Lee’s recent announcement to end his stay-at-home order April 30 and allow some businesses across the state to reopen.
The spring Breakfast will be virtual, of course, instead of at its usual location inside the worship center at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, where a complimentary breakfast and coffee are typically provided by Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant and Community Coffee. The mayors and panelists will attend through Zoom, and the event will be broadcast through social media channels and other media.
The program will last approximately one hour. To RSVP and to receive the webinar link, visit https://april28ftbreakfastwithmayors.eventbrite.com.
Breakfast with the Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the partnership of partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer, and Williamson County Association of Realtors. Additional support this year comes from Patterson Hardee & Ballentine CPAs and Andrews Transportation Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.